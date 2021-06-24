 Back To Top
National

US remains open to diplomacy with N. Korea: State Dept.

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 24, 2021 - 11:54       Updated : Jun 24, 2021 - 11:54

The new US special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, arrives at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, today, to depart for Jakarta, where he concurrently serves as ambassador to Indonesia. (Yonhap)
The new US special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, arrives at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, today, to depart for Jakarta, where he concurrently serves as ambassador to Indonesia. (Yonhap)
WASHINGTON -- The United States continues to remain open to diplomacy with North Korea, a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday, hours after the North said it is not considering any dialogue with the US

The spokesperson also reiterated US hopes that the North will respond positively to US overtures.

"We are aware of these reports," the spokesperson said of a statement from North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon that Pyongyang is not considering even the possibility of any contact with the US

"We remain open to diplomacy and hope the DPRK will respond positively to our efforts of dialogue," the department official added in an emailed response to an inquiry from Yonhap News Agency.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

The US special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, said on Monday his country is ready to meet with the North "anywhere, anytime without preconditions."

The latest US outreach to the North followed US overtures in February and again when the US' monthslong review of its North Korea policy came to an end in April.

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, on Tuesday dismissed the US offer to meet as a dream, adding the US hope for dialogue will only lead to a "greater disappointment." (Yonhap)

