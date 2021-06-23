 Back To Top
National

North Korean FM rules out possibility of contact with US

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 23, 2021 - 21:31       Updated : Jun 23, 2021 - 21:31
Ri Son-gwon, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Korea (Yonhap)
Ri Son-gwon, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Korea (Yonhap)


North Korea is not considering contact with the United States, Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon said Wednesday.

"We are not considering even the possibility of any contact with the US, let alone having it, which would get us nowhere, only taking up precious time," Ri said in a statement released by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. (Yonhap)
