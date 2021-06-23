 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] S. Korea atop Q1 chip equipment spending chart: report

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jun 24, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Jun 24, 2021 - 10:01




South Korea was the world's largest spender on chip equipment in the first quarter of the year, a report showed, amid a global semiconductor shortage.

South Korea, home to major memory chip producers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, spent $7.31 billion in chipmaking equipment in the January-March period, up 118 percent from a year ago, according to quarterly billings data from SEMI, a global industry association representing companies in the electronics design and manufacturing supply chain.

Compared with the fourth quarter of 2020, its spending jumped 82 percent. South Korea was the No. 3 chip equipment investor in the last three months of 2020.

The country represented 31 percent of global semiconductor equipment billings in the first quarter. (Yonhap)







By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
