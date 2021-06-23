 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Chinese diplomat caught drunk driving in Gwangju

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 23, 2021 - 15:03       Updated : Jun 23, 2021 - 15:03
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
GWANGJU -- A Chinese diplomat stationed in Gwangju, southwestern South Korea, was caught driving under the influence of alcohol this week but has claimed diplomatic immunity, police said Wednesday.
The diplomat, known as a consul at the Chinese Consulate General in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, was caught operating his car while drunk in an underground parking lot of an apartment in the city's western district of Poongam-dong on Sunday night.
According to the Gwangju Seobu Police Station, a citizen reported the Chinese national to police of a suspected DUI around midnight. At that time, the diplomat was reportedly in a state of intoxication with a blood alcohol content reaching a level enough for the revocation of a driver's license.
But the consul has claimed diplomatic immunity in subsequent police questioning, police said, adding they are currently reviewing whether the case falls under the immunity privilege. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114