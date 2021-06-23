Chinese diplomat caught drunk driving in Gwangju

(Yonhap)

GWANGJU -- A Chinese diplomat stationed in Gwangju, southwestern South Korea, was caught driving under the influence of alcohol this week but has claimed diplomatic immunity, police said Wednesday.

The diplomat, known as a consul at the Chinese Consulate General in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, was caught operating his car while drunk in an underground parking lot of an apartment in the city's western district of Poongam-dong on Sunday night.

According to the Gwangju Seobu Police Station, a citizen reported the Chinese national to police of a suspected DUI around midnight. At that time, the diplomat was reportedly in a state of intoxication with a blood alcohol content reaching a level enough for the revocation of a driver's license.

But the consul has claimed diplomatic immunity in subsequent police questioning, police said, adding they are currently reviewing whether the case falls under the immunity privilege. (Yonhap)