Rock band YB takes part in Metallica’s charity album

Album cover of ”The Metallica Blacklist,“ expected to be released digitally on Sept. 10 (YB’s official Instagram account)

South Korean rock band YB, formerly known as Yoon Do-hyun Band, will be featured in legendary US heavy metal band Metallica’s newest album dedicated for charity, scheduled to be released Sept. 10.



On Tuesday, YB posted the cover of Metallica’s new album, “The Metallica Blacklist,” on its Instagram account and announced it had participated in the project in February.



The upcoming album is a special compilation and reissue to mark the 30th anniversary of Metallica‘s 1991 classic, “The Black Album.” Some 53 musicians, including rock and heavy metal bands as well as pop musicians and classical musicians from around the world, have participated in the recording. Weezer, Miley Cirus, Elton John, Robert Trujillo, Yo-Yo Ma, Igor Levit, Mac DeMarco and St. Vincent are among the participating musicians.



YB’s track on the album is a reinterpretation of Metallica’s “Sad But True.“ The song’s lyrics have been interpreted in numerous ways by fans, some seeing it as a message on blind religious faith while others see a message about inner conflicts, for example.



As YB has raised various social issues through its music, Korean fans anticipate a new interpretation of ”Sad But True“ by the band.





The YB bandmates, from right, are Yoon Do-hyun, Kim Jin-won, Scott Hellowell, Heo Jun, and Park Tae-hee. (Dee Company)