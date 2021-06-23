 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

S. Korea’s financial assets in US hit record high in 2020

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Jun 23, 2021 - 14:42       Updated : Jun 23, 2021 - 14:48
A Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, April 16, 2021. (Reuters)
A Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, April 16, 2021. (Reuters)
The value of South Korea’s financial assets in the United States hit a record-high last year, backed by local retail investors’ increased interest in the US stock market, central bank data showed Wednesday.

As of end-2020, Asia’s fourth-largest economy’s outstanding financial assets invested in the US gained $114.8 billion on-year to $534.4 billion, preliminary data from the Bank of Korea showed.

This marks both record-high total annual investment by South Korean entities in the US and a record on-year gain for the figure. Financial asset investment in the US accounted for 35.2 percent of the total overseas investment.

Overall, South Korea’s outstanding financial assets invested overseas gained $207.2 billion on-year to $1,519 trillion in the cited period. The total investment last year hit a record-high as well.

Trailing behind the US, South Korean entities’ financial assets in the EU gained $40.3 billion to $291.9 billion in the same period, ranking No.2 in terms of size and taking up 19.2 percent of the pie. The size of financial assets in Southeast Asia ranked No.3, increasing $20 billion on-year to $201.5 billion and accounting for 13.3 percent of the total.

Another key market, China saw its financial assets from Korea increase $16.7 billion to $155.5 billion.

“The record-high jump in overseas financial assets last year is due to a surge in overseas stock purchases by local retail investors, due to a stock market rally,” an official at the BOK’s international investment position team under the economic statistics department said in a briefing.

“Besides the US, assets also increased in the EU, Southeast Asia, Japan and other economies due to factors such as noticeable gain in Kospi and the weak dollar trend,” the official added.

Onlookers say that while Korea‘s investment in the US itself may have increased, the US stock market gains last year attributed to the record-high figure as well. Last year, tech stocks propelled the Nasdaq to a 43.6% gain -- its fifth best year ever -- and the S&P 500 increased 16.3 percent in the same period. The Dow Jones added 7.2 percent.

By currency, overseas financial assets held in US dollars amounted to $861.4 billion as of end-2020, accounting for 56.7 percent of the total. Assets held in euros amounted to $161.5 billion, or 10.6 percent of the pie.
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114