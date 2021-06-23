THANKING VETERANS

The Sae Eden Presbyterian Church in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, organized a special event via Zoom on Wednesday to honor Korean War veterans from South Korea and four foreign countries -- the US, Canada, the Philippines and Thailand. More than 150 foreign representatives attended, some veterans and others standing in for family members who had served in the war and died. The event, which has taken place every year since 2007, was also attended by 50 Korean soldiers who fought during the 1950-53 Korean War. (Sae Eden Presbyterian Church)
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)