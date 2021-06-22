[Today’s K-pop] SF9 floats teaser for upcoming EP

(Credit: FNC Entertainment)



SF9 shared a prologue clip on Tuesday for its ninth EP, which will be released next month.



The video snippet for the EP, titled “Turn Over,” begins with a golden snake, a recurring character from the band’s previous EP. It slithers into the roots of a tree that symbolizes the universe and the tree withers, losing its leaves and turning black. The bandmates, all clad in black, gaze up at the tree as the screen turns black and white.



The band’s ninth EP is the third and last installment of its “9lory” series, carrying on the narrative that started with its first full album, “First Collection.” In the new EP, the nonet will complete the story, finding their own path fighting against their tragic fate.



SF9 recently contended against other boy bands in “Kingdom: Legendary War.”



Leader Youngbin took to Naver’s V Live on Monday and hinted at what viewers could expect from the new music.



“Personally, I think the choreography is sophisticated, powerful and sexy,” he said confidently.



BTS’ Japan LP sets record





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



BTS set another record in Japan with its best-of album, selling the most albums so far this year.



Its “BTS, the Best” sold more than 782,000 copies within a week of its release and became the most sold album in Japan in the first half of this year. It is the second-best showing in Japan for an international act, next only to Mariah Carey’s “#1’s” from 1998, according to the music company Oricon.



Previously, BTS’ “Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey” sold more than 564,000 copies, the highest number for a male international music act.



“BTS, the Best” consists of all 23 songs the band has released in Japan since its debut there in 2017. It broke the weekly sales record on the day of its release June 16, with over 572,000 copies sold.



Lee Seung-yoon plays own song





(Credit: Showplay Entertainment)



Lee Seung-yoon, the winner of a hit audition program, put forth a new song Tuesday.



Striking out on his own, Lee unveiled “Unspoken,” his first solo musical effort since he shot to fame on the show. Although he chose to go solo, the members of his former band took part in making the song, which features addictive guitar riffs and refreshing band sounds.



“I’ve said so many times in countless interviews that I want to reappear as a singer/songwriter. Although it has been pushed back a little, I really will,” he said, adding that he had just begun.



The new song actually was made public in 2016, only to be pulled down last year. He really cherished the song and thus wanted to put out an upgraded version, said the singer.



The song was the work of four musicians, he explained, and would be the start of four or more branches of music.



Super Junior's Kyuhyun to release summer song





(Credit: SM Entertainment)