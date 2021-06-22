 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] Image of US abroad improves under Biden

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jun 23, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : Jun 23, 2021 - 10:00




The image of the United States throughout the world has changed significantly since the election of Joe Biden to replace former President Donald Trump, according to a new Pew Research Center survey released.

Pew Research examination of 16 public surveys found a noteworthy increase in the image of the United States, pointing to the election of Biden and several of his major policy initiatives.

The center said more than 6 in 10 people surveyed said they had confidence in Biden to make the right call in world affairs. In 12 countries, a median of 75 percent said they had confidence in Biden, compared with 17 percent who said they had confidence in Trump last year.

Pew Research interviewed 16,254 adults from March 12 to May 26, with margins of error in each country ranging from 3.8 percent to 4.2 percent. (UPI)





