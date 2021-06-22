South Korea fails to join MSCI World Index again

South Korea’s entry to the Morgan Stanley Capital Investment World Index fell through again, casting a cloud over its market ambition to gain global status and further expansion, reports said Tuesday.
MSCI, the US finance firm, decided to stay put with Korea’s listing as an emerging market in its regular meeting held on June 10. Asia’s fourth-largest economy has kept its position in the MSCI EM Index since 2014 as it failed to overcome certain hurdles.
Although Korea ranked No. 8 in terms of stock market capitalization, the MSCI pointed out several shortcomings that deterred the global index provider from upgrading Korea’s status. It includes the absence of offshore trading of the won, lack of market information written in English, identification-related regulations for foreign investors and short selling restrictions.
Being promoted to the developed market index, which covers large and mid-cap equity performance across 23 developed nations, is said to be advantageous for attracting massive amounts of foreign capital. The list is widely used by fund managers to decide which countries to invest in as part of their portfolio. It can also help mitigating the “Korea discount” and boost the stock market while reducing volatility, some experts had mentioned.
A Korea Economic Research Institute report released last month said Kospi could reach 4,035 points with an inflow of foreign investments, amounting to up to 61.1 trillion won ($54 billion), if Korea is bumped up into the MSCI World Index.
In the same month, the KERI’s umbrella unit, the Federation of Korean Industries, also sent a statement to the MSCI providing reasons why Korea should be included in the developed market index this year, reflecting the fast-growing local stock market.
It refuted the index provider’s previous claims and touted the Korean economy’s fundamentals, capacity to utilize alternatives to offshore forex markets, foreign investors’ improved market accessibility and increased availability of stock market information.
The statement further read that Korea needs to be assessed on an “equal footing” with other developed markets such as Japan, which is categorized as a developed market.
“MSCI said that both Korea and Japan are not doing well enough in providing market information to foreign investors, but (the continuous exclusion) seems to be applied only to Korea,” the report read.
As the goal of opening up a 4,000-point era on the Kospi seemed to become more elusive after the MSCI’s announcement, an FKI official told The Korea Herald that Korea’s exclusion was “truly unfair.”
The official claimed that Korea has a potential to make a one-step jump to the developed market index and urged financial authorities to take a more proactive role.
The Ministry of Economy and Finance, Financial Services Commission and Korea Exchange are key institutions linked to the MSCI index inclusion.
Since 2015, the financial authorities have pushed the KRX to be included in the index.
The FSC has tried to show its efforts to improve regulations but official talks with MSCI have not been made yet, an official said. The KRX, for its part, said it seems inappropriate to dwell on arguments over market size as the MSCI said size had nothing to with its decision.
While Korea has made progress with its shortcomings, the core issue now lies in the offshore forex markets, according to Korea Capital Market Institute’s senior research fellow Lee Hyo-seob.
“It is understandable why the authorities hesitate to open front the offshore forex markets widely. However, to make Korea as a true advanced country and to lure foreign investors’ bond purchases, a step-by-step effort to make Korean won as an international currency is necessary.”
Meanwhile, Seoul stocks rebounded slightly stemmed from investors‘ hopes on gradual tapering. Kospi gained 0.71 percent to close at 3,263.88 Tuesday, backed by foreign investors’s return, while the tech-heavy Kosdaq slightly rose by 0.06 percent to 1,011.56 by retail investors’ buying.
By Jie Ye-eun
)