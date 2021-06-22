Seoul, Washington agree to consider terminating working group on NK

South Korea and the US have agreed to consider ending a controversial working group on North Korea, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, as Washington’s point man on Pyongyang called for a resumption of dialogue with the recalcitrant regime.
Pyongyang, however, poured cold water on the allies’ engagement gesture Tuesday when the North Korean leader’s powerful younger sister Kim Yo-jong issued a statement saying the US’ expectation for talks would “plunge them into a greater disappointment.”
During talks between visiting US special representative for North Korea Sung Kim and his South Korean counterpart Noh Kyu-duk on Monday in Seoul, the two agreed to look into terminating the working group, according to the ministry, while strengthening coordination at other levels.
The joint consultative channel was established in November 2018 for Seoul and Washington to coordinate a range of issues regarding the North, including denuclearization, sanctions enforcement, humanitarian aid and inter-Korean projects. But Pyongyang, which views the working group as serving US interests, claimed that the forum blocked progess on speedy cross-border exchanges.
The announcement was made as Kim is in Seoul for a five-day visit to speak with officials from South Korea and Japan amid a continued stalemate in nuclear diplomacy with the North. On Monday, Kim offered to meet with Pyongyang “anywhere, anytime, without preconditions,” and expressed hope for a positive response from the regime.
On Tuesday morning, Kim met with Unification Minister Lee In-young and stressed that the US and Korea are “very closely aligned on all important aspects” of their North Korea policy and that the two countries agree on a shared commitment to pursue “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula through diplomacy and dialogue.”
Lee, who handles inter-Korean affairs, said now is a very “critical watershed moment” to switch into a mode of dialogue. “For the prompt resumption of talks, Korea and the US need to move in an active and agile manner through consensus,” he said.
The minister asked Kim for support on Seoul’s push for inter-Korean cooperation, such as anti-pandemic efforts, reunion of war-separated families, Mount Kumgang tourism and climate change.
Kim echoed Lee’s view that now is an important moment for both South Korea and the US and hoped for Pyongyang to respond, while expressing support for Seoul’s push for improving inter-Korean relations.
“We support meaningful inter-Korean dialogue, cooperation and engagement, and I look forward to staying in very close touch with you and your colleagues about some of the ideas that you have going forward,” said Kim.
In the afternoon, Kim was to pay a courtesy call on President Moon Jae-in, where Moon was expected to ask for Washington’s support of denuclearization and peace efforts on the North.
But with Pyongyang dismissing US calls for dialogue, it remains to be seen whether progress can be made in coming months.
Kim Yo-jong was specifically responding to US National Security adviser Jake Sullivan, who said leader Kim Jong-un’s comments about dialogue with the US were an “interesting signal.”
Leader Kim last week said his country was ready for “both dialogue and confrontation” with Washington, particularly the latter. It was his first direct comment on the Biden administration since the inauguration.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)