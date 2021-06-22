Korean Eye 2020 arrives in Seoul after showings in St. Petersburg, London

"Wisdom” by Park Hyo-jin (Parallel Contemporary Art)
The exhibition “Korean Eye 2020: Creativity and Daydream” has kicked off in Seoul after touring the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg in Russia and the Saatchi Gallery in London last year.
Twenty-six Korean contemporary artists participating in the exhibition were selected by Dimitri Ozerkov, head of the department of contemporary art at the State Hermitage Museum, Serenella Ciclitira, founder of Parallel Contemporary Art, and Philippa Adams, director of the Saatchi Gallery.
”Korean Eye“ was launched in 2008 by David and Serenella Ciclitira, co-founders of the Parallel Contemporary Art, as part of an initiative to nurture Asian artistic talent and build opportunities for artists to develop their careers. More than 3 million visitors have viewed some 36 Eye exhibitions globally.
"4th First Love” by Ohnim (Parallel Contemporary Art)
The 37th exhibition, “Korean Eye 2020: Creativity and Daydream” features works by emerging Korean artists, including Kim Eun-ha, Kim Helena Parada, Kang Ho-yeon, Doowon and Choi Yoon-suk, as well as K-pop stars who are also painters, such as Henry Lau and Ohnim, also known as Song Min-ho. The exhibition had a six-month run at the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg from March to August last year, before moving to London’s iconic Saatchi Gallery in fall.
“The exhibition title reflects the artists’ conflict in trying, through their artistic creation, to reconcile their world of dreams and fantasy with the fundamental issues of their and our present day lives,” said Serenella Ciclitira, the founder of Parallel Contemporary Art. “This exhibition is not intended to depict fully the contemporary South Korean art scene of the moment, but aims to introduce young and emerging, as well as established artists, to a global platform.”
In October, some of the K-pop artists’ works will travel back to London for the START Art Fair at the Saatchi Gallery, scheduled for Oct. 13-17 to coincide with Frieze Art Week, according to Parallel Contemporary Art. Limited edition merchandise featuring the participating artists’ works are available at www.start.art.
“Korean Eye 2020: Creativity and Daydream” will run through July 25 at Lotte World Tower Mall in Seoul.
By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com
)