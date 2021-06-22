Korean Eye 2020 arrives in Seoul after showings in St. Petersburg, London

"Wisdom” by Park Hyo-jin (Parallel Contemporary Art)



The exhibition “Korean Eye 2020: Creativity and Daydream” has kicked off in Seoul after touring the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg in Russia and the Saatchi Gallery in London last year.



Twenty-six Korean contemporary artists participating in the exhibition were selected by Dimitri Ozerkov, head of the department of contemporary art at the State Hermitage Museum, Serenella Ciclitira, founder of Parallel Contemporary Art, and Philippa Adams, director of the Saatchi Gallery.



”Korean Eye“ was launched in 2008 by David and Serenella Ciclitira, co-founders of the Parallel Contemporary Art, as part of an initiative to nurture Asian artistic talent and build opportunities for artists to develop their careers. More than 3 million visitors have viewed some 36 Eye exhibitions globally.





"4th First Love” by Ohnim (Parallel Contemporary Art)