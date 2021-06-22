 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

NK leader's sister says US has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 22, 2021 - 13:25       Updated : Jun 22, 2021 - 13:25
(Reuters-Yonhap)
(Reuters-Yonhap)
The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Tuesday that the United States has "wrong" expectations after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called Kim's comments about dialogue with the US an "interesting signal."

The statement from Kim Yo-jong also came a day after US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said the US has offered to meet with the North "anywhere, anytime without preconditions" and looks forward to Pyongyang responding positively to the overtures.

"I heard the news that the US National Security Advisor had mentioned that he regards the position towards the US as an 'interesting signal,'" she said in the statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency said.

"It seems that the US may interpret the situation in such a way as to seek a comfort for itself. The expectation, which they chose to harbour the wrong way, would plunge them into a greater disappointment," she said.

During a key meeting of the North's ruling Workers' Party, leader Kim said the country should be prepared for both dialogue and confrontation with the US and urged efforts to stably control the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

In an interview with ABC News on Sunday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called Kim's comments an "interesting signal" and said the US will "wait to see whether they are followed up with any kind of more direct communication to us about a potential path forward."

On Monday, the US special envoy for the North called for Pyongyang to return to talks.

"We continue to hope that the DPRK will respond positively to our outreach and our offer to meet anywhere, anytime without preconditions," Kim said after talks with his South Korean counterpart, referring to the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Nuclear talks between the US and the North have remained stalled since the Hanoi summit between then US President Donald Trump and Kim in 2019 ended without a deal. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114