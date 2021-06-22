 Back To Top
National

Moon says S. Korea to keep expanding role on key global issues

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 22, 2021 - 11:37       Updated : Jun 22, 2021 - 11:37
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday his government will continue efforts to broaden South Korea's role and responsibility regarding major pending international issues.

He was talking about the results of his participation in a Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Britain and ensuing state visits to Austria and Spain earlier this month.

Moon said he was able to "again confirm the changed national status" of South Korea through the weeklong trip.

"The Republic of Korea will play a key role in discussing and resolving important international issues, along with other advanced nations," he said during a weekly Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae, with the official name of South Korea used.

In fact, he added, many other countries are hoping to become cooperation partners with South Korean companies in various fields.

"We will continue to make efforts to expand the diplomatic horizons, enhancing the level of cooperation with each country," the president stated.

He also said South Korea will "strengthen its responsibility and role in the international community commensurately with its heightened national status." (Yonhap)



