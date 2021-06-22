 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

NK leader urges support for women in letter to major union of housewives

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 22, 2021 - 10:54       Updated : Jun 22, 2021 - 10:54

Wearing blue face masks, delegates from North Korean women's union organizations take notes during the seventh Congress of the Socialist Women's Union, a wing of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday. In his letter sent to the congress that was held from Sunday to Monday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un congratulated the congress on behalf of the party's Central Committee, the KCNA said. (Korean Central News Agency)
Wearing blue face masks, delegates from North Korean women's union organizations take notes during the seventh Congress of the Socialist Women's Union, a wing of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday. In his letter sent to the congress that was held from Sunday to Monday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un congratulated the congress on behalf of the party's Central Committee, the KCNA said. (Korean Central News Agency)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un urged support for women in a message to the country's major organization consisting of housewives, state media said Tuesday.

The Socialist Women's Union of Korea (SWUK) held its seventh congress meeting from Sunday to Monday and read out Kim's letter praising the union as the "great pride" of the ruling Workers' Party, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Kim called on the party to show support and love for women, saying that respecting women is a "great virtue of the communists and an important sign that shows how civilized a society is."

He also called for efforts to boost employment for members of the women's union within working age and urged the union to prompt all members to devote themselves to implementing the decisions made at the party congress of the ruling party.

At the eighth congress of the Workers' Party in early January, the North unveiled a new five-year economic development plan with a focus on self-reliance and other policy directions against the coronavirus pandemic and global sanctions on its regime.

The North has since held congress meetings of the country's largest labor union, the General Federation of Trade Unions of Korea, and Socialist Patriotic Youth League, a youth association, to drum up support for the decisions unveiled at the party congress.

Jang Chun-sil, the chief of the SWUK, stressed that the union faces "honorable duty to fully display its militant might" in implementing the tasks set forth at the latest party congress.

Kim Jong-sun was elected as the new chairwoman of the Central Committee of the union. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114