[News Focus] 1 in 4 Koreans aged 15-29 still de facto jobless

A capture of the pamphlet for an online job fair, hosted by the Gwangju-South Jeolla Province unit of the Ministry of SMEs and Startups earlier this year. (Ministry of SMEs and Startups)



SEJONG -- The tally for unemployed or underemployed young people in South Korea remains at a serious level, despite recent improvement in the hiring market.



The de facto jobless -- unemployed plus underemployed -- among those aged 15-29 was 1.011 million in December 2019, a month before COVID-19 initially hit the nation, according to the Supplementary Index III for Employment, created by Statistics Korea.



At that time, the de facto jobless rate was 20.8 percent out of the economically active population for the age group, 4.86 million.



The Index III refers to the extended-based jobless rate, which reflects “underemployment” as well as unemployment. People deemed to be among the jobless include temporary employees who work fewer than 36 hours a week and want to work more hours, as well as seasonal workers who are out of work for part of the year.



The tally and the de facto jobless rate climbed by 19.1 percent and 3.5 percentage points, respectively, to 1.205 million and 24.3 percent in May 2021.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)