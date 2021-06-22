 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Joint military exercise must be properly scaled to meet threats: Pentagon spokesman

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 22, 2021 - 09:30       Updated : Jun 22, 2021 - 09:30
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, May 5, 2021. (AP-Yonhap)
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, May 5, 2021. (AP-Yonhap)
WASHINGTON -- The United States constantly reviews its joint military exercises with South Korea to make sure their forces are properly trained and prepared to meet threats, a Pentagon spokesman said Monday.

"We always say that we know we have to, our forces have got to be ready to fight tonight and we are constantly looking at the training events to make sure that they are appropriate and they are properly scaled to the threats and the challenges," the spokesman, John Kirby, said at a press briefing.

The remarks come after Ely Ratner, nominee for assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, said he, if confirmed, would review the United States' joint military exercises to maintain readiness of US forces in and around the Korean Peninsula.

The US has some 28,500 troops station in South Korea.

North Korea periodically denounces joint US-South Korea military exercises as war rehearsals that it says will continue to hinder inter-Korean relations and dialogue.

Many in South Korea have voiced a need for the US and South Korea to scale down or even cancel their joint military drills to foster dialogue with Pyongyang amid a US outreach to the reclusive country.

Sung Kim, US special envoy for North Korea, on Monday (Seoul time) said his country is willing to meet with North Korea " anywhere, anytime without preconditions."

The Defense Department spokesman said he had no changes in military training to announce, only noting the US "constantly" reviews and assesses its military training programs "given the strategic environment" of the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114