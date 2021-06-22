BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks

K-pop supergroup BTS performs on "Good Morning America," a popular program on the US broadcaster ABC News, on May 28, 2021, in this photo provided by Big Hit Music the following day. (Big Hit Music)

BTS' latest megahit dance-pop song "Butter" retained the No. 1 position on the Billboard's main albums chart for a record fourth consecutive week.



"Butter" is officially No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 chart for a fourth consecutive week. It becomes the group's longest-leading No. 1 hit, surpassing the three-week run of "Dynamite."" Billboard said Monday (US time) on its Twitter account.



"Butter" drew 12.5 million US streams and sold 111,400 downloads in the week ending June 17. It also attracted 25.8 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 6%) in the week ending June 20," it added.



Last month, BTS became the "first group with a trio of No. 1 entrances" with its songs "Dynamite," "Life Goes On" and "Butter."



BTS has been refreshing its list of accolades after becoming the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100 with "Dynamite" in 2020. The group's first English language single also earned its first Grammy nomination.



Later in the year, "Life Goes On," the main track for its album "BE," became the first song predominantly sung in Korean to debut at the top spot on the main singles chart.



When including the group's overall No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, "Butter" is the fourth song to sit atop the main singles chart.



In addition to "Dynamite" and "Life Goes On," the group also featured in a remix version of "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)" by Jawsh 687 and Jason Derulo, which ranked No. 1 in October last year.



"Butter," released on May 21, is a vibrant summer number that the group hoped would give off good energy during the global coronavirus pandemic.



Upon its release, it topped iTunes top songs charts in more than 100 regions, as well as music charts in South Korea and Japan, a day after its release.



On YouTube and Spotify, the world's biggest platforms, "Butter" earned 20.9 million streams on its first day of release, marking the most streams in a single day in Spotify's history.



The English-language single also racked up 108.2 million views on YouTube in its first 24 hours of release, outnumbering "Dynamite" at 101.1 million views.



Adding to the song's popularity, BTS has released three remix versions -- "Hotter," "Sweeter" and "Cooler" -- of "Butter," which apparently come from the song's lyrics: "Hotter? Sweeter! Cooler? Butter!" (Yonhap)







