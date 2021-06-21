[Today’s K-pop] The Boyz to put out new EP in August

(Credit: Cre.ker Entertainment)





The Boyz is coming out with its sixth EP in August, said agency Cre.ker Entertainment on Monday.



More details will be officially announced soon, the company added asking fans to keep their eyes out.



It has been 11 months since its previous EP “Chase.” It was the most-sold EP for the band and all tracks including title track “The Stealer” entered all local major charts.



The 11-piece boy band recently participated in “Kingdom: Legendary War” and competed against five other groups. Its song “Kingdom Come” from the final round ranked No. 7 on Billboard’s K-pop 100 earlier this month. It is the first time The Boyz made top 10 on the chart -- it is the third entry after “Checkmate” (No. 90) and “The Stealer” (No. 86) -- and the music media touted it as “one of the K-pop’s fastest-rising and most exciting groups.”



Seventeen’s new EP sells over 1 million





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen’s eighth EP “Your Choice” sold over 1.05 million units as of Monday, three days since the release, according to the tally from a website that specializes in album sales.



This is the fourth time the band’s album became a million-seller, following its seventh EP “Heng:garae,” special album “;[Semicolon],” and third studio album “An Ode.”



The EP topped major charts around the world as well including iTunes worldwide song chart, Oricon’s daily album ranking and LINE Music’s real-time and daily charts as well as QQ Music’s album bestseller daily and weekly charts.



The bandmates of Seventeen, however, have put their promotion activities on hold until June 29. They had a photoshoot on June 15 and two of the staff who were present at the site were found positive for COVID-19. All 13 members took tests as a preemptive measure and test results came out negative but are currently under self-quarantine.



Jung Yong-hwa to release 1st Chinese album





(Credit: FNC Entertainment/Warner Music Taiwan)



Jung Yong-hwa is dropping his first solo music in Chinese on Tuesday, in time for his birthday.



The EP is titled “和.唱 (Hwa.Chang) Stay in Touch” and reflects how the singer wants to connect people with music and melody. Hwa in Chinese means harmony -- which also is the last letter of Jung’s name -- and chang stands for singing.



Before the official release of the EP, he has unveiled the singles one by one since April. There are four tracks in total: “Checkmate (R3HAB Remix),” a collaboration with singer JJ Lin and DJ/producer R3HAB; “10,000 Hours (Global Chinese version),” a retake on American country music duo Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber’s hit from 2019; “Nonsense,” a duet with Jam Hsiao as well as a song that will be unveiled with the EP.



Jung recently appeared in a television drama starring opposite Jang Nara and held an online fan meet on Sunday, connecting with fans from around the world.



Golden Child to host offline concert





(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)