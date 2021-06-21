 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

7 embassies in S. Korea co-host KF’s 30th anniversary, hold World Cinema Week together

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Jun 21, 2021 - 17:14       Updated : Jun 21, 2021 - 17:21
Korea Foundation's opening ceremony of World Cinema Week (Korea Foundation)
Korea Foundation's opening ceremony of World Cinema Week (Korea Foundation)
World Cinema Week is being held in Seoul through July 1, hosted by the Korea Foundation and the embassies of Bulgaria, Colombia, Egypt, Jordan, Peru, Russia and Turkey .

World Cinema Week is held annually in cooperation with the Korea Foundation and diplomatic missions in South Korea to introduce films from countries not easily accessible to Koreans.

This year’s World Cinema Week presents recent films from Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, France, Greece, Guatemala, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Paraguay, Peru, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Central and South America, Northern Europe, the Balkans, Southeast Asia and Central Asia.

Movie screenings -- both online and offline -- are free. For more information visit the Korea Foundation World Film Week website: (www.kfworldcinemaweek.or.kr), Naver TV (tv.naver.com/kfworldcinema) or Korea Foundation YouTube channel.

By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114