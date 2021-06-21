 Back To Top
National

S. Korea and Israel launch logo design contest to mark 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Jun 21, 2021 - 16:27       Updated : Jun 21, 2021 - 16:48
Poster of logo design contest jointly organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the State of Israel and the Embassy of Israel to the Republic of Korea ahead of the 60th anniversary of Israel-Korea diplomatic relations in 2022.(Embassy of Israel in Seoul)
The Embassy of Israel in Korea and the Embassy of Korea in Israel have launched a joint logo design contest to create a graphic emblem capturing the dynamic spirit of the deepening engagement between the two countries and peoples. 

The year 2021 is significant because Israel and South Korea signed a free trade agreement -- Israel’s first with an Asian country and South Korea’s first in the Middle East -- showing the two countries‘ deepening ties. 

The contest was launched Friday, and submissions will be accepted until Aug. 13. Three prizes will be offered to winners. 

First place will win a round-trip flight between Israel and South Korea. Second place will receive a Samsung Galaxy tab S7. Third wins a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. 

For more details and to participate, visit the Israeli Embassy website at embassies.gov.il/seoul.

By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)

