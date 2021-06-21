 Back To Top
National

S. Korea hopes for resumption of talks with N. Korea after Kim's mention of dialogue

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 21, 2021 - 13:51       Updated : Jun 21, 2021 - 13:51
Participants applaud North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L, at the podium) at the third plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of North Korea's Workers' Party on its third-day schedule in Pyongyang last Thursday, to discuss international affairs, including the Biden administration's North Korea policy, in this photo provided by the Korean Central News Agency. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)
South Korea hopes that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent mention of dialogue will lead to resumption of talks between the two Koreas, as well as between the United States and the North, the unification ministry said Monday.

During a key Workers' Party meeting last week, Kim said the country should be ready for both dialogue and, more importantly, confrontation with Washington and called for efforts to stably control the political situation.

"The government takes note of Chairman Kim Jong-un's mention of readiness for dialogue and hopes it will lead to dialogue between the South and the North and between the North and the US," Lee Jong-joo, the ministry's spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.

Lee added that the South will continue to make efforts to help such talks resume.

South Korea will also keep a close watch on the North's future position toward the South and the US and actively work for peace on the peninsula and humanitarian cooperation, she added.

Meanwhile, Unification Minister Lee In-young is scheduled to meet the new US special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, on Tuesday to share their views on the latest political situation surrounding Pyongyang and discuss other issues such as humanitarian cooperation. (Yonhap)
