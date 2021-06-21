Samsung launches upgraded Odyssey gaming monitors

Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday announced the global launch of its upgraded gaming monitors as the South Korean tech giant tries to boost sales amid the stay-at-home trend.The 2021 edition of Odyssey gaming monitors -- G70A, G50A and G30A -- will be available in major markets, including South Korea, according to Samsung.The 28-inch G70A comes with a price tag of 950,000 won ($840) here, while the 27-inch G50A will be sold at 650,000 won. List prices for the 27-inch and 24-inch G30A monitors have been set at 315,000 won and 215,000 won, respectively.Samsung said the G70A comes with a flat in-plane switching (IPS) display that boasts ultra-high definition resolution of 3,840x2,160 pixels. It also supports a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms grey-to-grey response time.The G50A features an IPS display supporting quad high-definition resolution, while the G30A comes with a full high-definition panel.Samsung said the 2021 Odyssey monitors are also highlighted by ergonomic designs, featuring pivot, tilt and swivel control points, and height adjustments.According to market researcher International Data Corp., Samsung was the leading vendor of gaming monitors supporting 100Hz or above refresh rates in the first quarter of the year, with a revenue share of 16.9 percent. (Yonhap)