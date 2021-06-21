 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Seoul stocks open lower on Fed's hawkish pivot

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 21, 2021 - 09:34       Updated : Jun 21, 2021 - 09:34
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened lower Monday despite strong export data as the US Federal Reserve's hawkish pivot last week increased market worries about an early tapering of its accommodative policies.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 18.23 points, or 0.56 percent, to trade at 3,249.7 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Stocks got off to a weak start in the wake of the Fed's ongoing discussions about expediting its rate hike timeline.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify at the House hearing on Tuesday (US time).

South Korea's exports rose 29.5 percent on-year in the first 20 days of June on increased demand in the US and China, according to customs data.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 0.62 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 2.01 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver edged up 0.13 percent, but giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics decreased 0.36 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.21 percent, while leading chemical firm LG Chem lost 0.36 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,134.1 won against the US dollar, down 1.8 from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114