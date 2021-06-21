 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

N. Korea replaces chief of Kim Il-sung University: state media

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 21, 2021 - 09:24       Updated : Jun 21, 2021 - 09:24
North Korea holds the third plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of North Korea's Workers' Party in this photo provided by the Korean Central News Agency last Friday. The session was held from last Tuesday to Friday. (Korean Central News Agency)
North Korea holds the third plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of North Korea's Workers' Party in this photo provided by the Korean Central News Agency last Friday. The session was held from last Tuesday to Friday. (Korean Central News Agency)
North Korea has replaced the president of Kim Il-sung University, who doubles as minister of higher education, a state broadcaster reported Sunday.

An official named Kim Sung-chan was appointed to the post last week during a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party, according to Korean Central Television.

The move represents the dismissal and appointment of senior officials of the state organ, it added.

Just five months earlier, North Korea picked Ri Guk-chol as the president of the communist nation's top university in a Cabinet reshuffle.

The broadcaster did not specify the background of the replacement.

It may be linked with the university's recent announcement via its website that it has forged cooperative ties with dozens of foreign universities, including those in Germany. But they denied the establishment of such a relationship with the North Korean university. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114