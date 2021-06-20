[News Focus] From free air tickets to meal discounts: Vaccine marketing takes off

COVID-19 vaccine proof badge given to those who are vaccinated in Muju County, North Jeolla Province (Yonhap)



From free air tickets and special discounts on burgers to vaccinated-only seats at concerts, local industries are revving up their marketing efforts to target the rapidly growing number of Koreans getting their COVID-19 vaccine shots.



As of Sunday, over 15 million people, or some 29.2 percent of the total population, have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, surpassing the government’s initial goal of inoculating 13 million in the first half of this year, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.



Local businesses, many of which had to endure unseen business contractions during the yearlong pandemic, are rolling out big promotional events in anticipation of a quick return to normalcy, while also hoping to help boost vaccination rates.



Last week, Lotteria became the first fast-food chain to present a promotional discount on burgers for those vaccinated. According to the burger franchise, it is giving a 30 percent discount for five of its popular burgers to customers who provide proof of their first dose of vaccination.



The promotion runs until July 7 at about 350 Lotteria outlets across the country from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., the company added.



“We organized the vaccine event wishing for the COVID-19 situation to get better and to encourage more people to get inoculated,” a Lotteria official said.



The three major theater chains, CGV, Lotte Cinema and Megabox, are also running a vaccine campaign and offering discounts to vaccinated people along with one person accompanying them.





Seokjojeon Hall concert (Cultural Heritage Administration)