Korea to ease social distancing from July on vaccine progress

With a quarter of its population vaccinated with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Korea says it is ready to allow more mingling and less mask-wearing in the summer.
“The current guidance fails to take into account the improvements in our pandemic situation -- vaccines are rolling out at an increasing pace, our health care systems can handle far more patients at a time now and new case rates are down,” Minister of Health and Welfare Kwon Deok-cheol said at a news briefing.
“Since vaccinations for older and vulnerable age groups would be complete by the end of June, and as threats of the pandemic subside, it’s time we move on to a sustainable form of social distancing.”
For the remainder of this month through the majority of July, vaccination efforts will focus on delivering first doses to those 60 to 74 years old, and second doses to first-dose recipients who are due to receive them. As the vaccine schedule goes by age, people in their late 50s will become eligible in the last week of July.
The most sweeping change under the new guidance is relaxations on social gathering restrictions. For about half a year since the winter wave, groups of no more than four people could gather at a time for private purposes.
Under the new guidance coming into force from July, the “rule of four” will not be in effect unless more than 1,000 cases are logged a day for a sustained period of time. For 500-something daily cases, up to eight people can congregate. There’s no limit on how many people can gather when there are less than 500 cases a day.
“The core idea is that more would be left up to individuals, businesses and other entities to follow recommended safety precautions, but they would also take on greater responsibility,” the minister said.
Schools are reopening in full for in-person classes in the fall semester, when over 70 percent in Korea will be at least partially vaccinated. Field trips and other hands-on exercises such as sports and music will resume normally after a year and a half of virtual learning, according to the Ministry of Education.
But as Korea is only extending vaccinations to people aged 18 years and older, children will need to continue to observe health precautions, according to pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Eun Byung-wook at Nowon Eulji University Hospital in northern Seoul.
“As children younger than 18 cannot be vaccinated, they would need to keep wearing face masks,” he said. “Although children tend not to fall seriously sick from COVID-19, impact of the variant forms of viruses on them is not yet known.”
Dr. Paik Soon-young, a virologist at Catholic University of Korea, urged caution from people who aren’t vaccinated yet or only half-vaccinated even as relaxed guidance takes effect.
“It’s not quite accurate to say we’re done vaccinating older populations in the summer. People in their 60s to early 70s, who are offered the AstraZeneca vaccine, need to wait until late August or September before they can get their second dose and attain maximum protection.”
Korea’s COVID-19 vaccination program kicked off on Feb. 26 and took over three months to reach the milestone of giving 13 million -- or 25 percent of about 51 million people in the country -- their first doses earlier this week, according to Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency data.
As of the latest count at Saturday midnight, the number of people vaccinated with at least one dose rose to more than 14 million. The number of people who are fully vaccinated stood at 4 million, representing 7 percent of the population.
Over the past week, Korea recorded an average of 471 new cases of COVID-19 a day, down from 520 the prior week. The pandemic has so far sickened at least 141,621 and claimed the lives of 2,002 here.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)