LG spurs expansion of OLED TV market with new sizes

An 83-inch LG OLED TV is displayed at a showroom on Sunday. (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics, the world’s leading manufacturer of organic light-emitting diode TVs, is continuing to expand the market of self-emissive TVs by rolling out new size choices.



The company is releasing in Korea and the US this month 83-inch OLED TVs, which it said will be the biggest 4K OLED TV in the world.



In Korea, the new model will be available for 10.9 million won ($9,600).



It is the latest addition to LG’s OLED TV lineup, which has consisted of 48 inches, 55 inches, 65 inches, 77 inches and 88 inches.



“As people spend more time at home these days, demand for ultralarge TVs to view streaming content and play games is on the rise,” the company commented. “The global market for OLED TVs is expected to nearly double this year.”



The newest 83-inch LG OLED TV received Innovation Awards in the gaming and video display categories at CES 2021 in January.



“The LG TV boasts stunning features like high speed and 4K high frame rate for enjoying games and sports,” said the US-based Consumer Technology Association, organizer of CES.





(LG Electronics)