Moon tweets congratulatory message on reelection of UN chief Guterres

This image, captured from President Moon Jae-in's Twitter account, shows Moon (L) and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shaking hands before their talks. (Moon Jae-in's Twitter account)

President Moon Jae-in congratulated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on his reelection in a tweet Sunday, vowing to work with him to foster lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula and tackle global challenges.



Guterres' reelection for a second five-year term was confirmed late last week, as the United Nations seeks to strengthen international cooperation in addressing a slew of challenges, including climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.



"My heartfelt congratulations on your reelection for the Secretary-General of the UN, and I will closely work with you to build permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula and to tackle global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change," Moon wrote on Twitter.



"Korea will continue to stand with the UN on our journey toward peace and prosperity of the Korean Peninsula and the entire world," he added.



Both Moon and Guterres attended the Group of Seven summit in the seaside resort of Carbis Bay in Cornwall, Britain, earlier this month. (Yonhap)