DataStreams recognized for contributions to big data industry

From left: Whang Jea-hoon, chief of the Korea Society of Management Information Systems, Lee Young-sang, chief executive of DataStreams, and Lee Sang-geun, a professor at Sogang University, pose for a photograph after the award ceremony for this year’s KMIS prize. DataStreams.
DataStreams, a local big data solutions provider, has been recognized for its contributions to the development of the local big data industry by the Korea Society of Management Information Systems, the Seoul-based tech firm said Sunday.
It has been chosen as the recipient of the 10th KMIS award, which recognizes and honors an outstanding corporation in information technology.
DataStreams, with its persistent focus on research and development, has churned out a stream of innovative products and solutions in the big data field, thereby contributing to the development and maturing of the local IT solutions and software industry, the KMIS said.
The award ceremony took place on the sidelines of the society’s annual conference held online and in-person in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, from June Thursday to Saturday.
Lee Young-sang, chief executive of DataStreams, vowed to continue striving for the advancement of the local industry, and taking a step further, to seek global expansion.
“Thanks you for providing us the opportunity and motivation to cement our position as South Korea’s representative big data firm and to grow into a global player,” he said.
