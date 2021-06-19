 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Seoul stocks tipped to face selling pressure next week on inflation woes

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 19, 2021 - 11:03       Updated : Jun 19, 2021 - 11:03

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean stocks are likely to come under selling pressure next week, as investors could take to the sidelines amid weakening local currency and uncertainties from the Fed's earlier-than-expected timeline for policy tightening, analysts said Saturday.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 3,267.93 points Friday, up 0.57 percent from a week ago.

The KOSPI set a new all-time high Wednesday on strong individual buying, backed by speculation that the US Federal Reserve would adhere to its support of accommodative monetary policies on Thursday's monetary meeting.

Such optimism broke the next day, however, when the Fed said it already began to discuss measures to pull back its asset-buying program. Key Fed officials speculated over the possibility of two rate hikes by 2023.

This week, foreigners sold a net 978 billion won ($864 million) worth of local stocks at the main bourse on early inflation jitters, while retail investors bought a net 2.1 trillion won. Institutions offloaded a net 1.1 trillion won.

Analysts said the selling pressure on the KOSPI may increase next week, largely due to lingering rate hike concerns.

"Now that the FOMC has started its tapering talks, investors would pay more attention to the future price indicators," said NH Investment & Securities analyst Kim Young-hwan.

"But the (on-year) price pressure may stabilize down the road, considering that the fallout from the pandemic peaked during the March-May period last year," he said.

Slowdown in price hike may also slow the Fed's time framing for its policy change, he added.

Meanwhile, analysts noted that the Fed's tapering remarks strengthened the US currency, fueling foreign sell-offs at the local bourse.

The tussle between weak Korean won and hopes of economic recovery is expected to continue playing out in the local markets, analysts said.

"The foreign exchange market seems to have reacted most strongly over the FOMC results," said Samsung Futures researcher Jeon Seung-ji. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114