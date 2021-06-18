[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen is back, full of love, confidence

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen held a global media conference in Seoul Friday and talked about its eighth EP “Your Choice.”



The band is returning in eight months and leader S.Coups thanked fans for loving and waiting for them.



The main theme of its new music is power of love, “a story of mature love seen from Seventeen’s perspective,” said Woozi.



“In addition to the addictive sounds and strong performances, we are focusing on showing our news sides,” said Seugnkwan confidently adding that many listeners will feel how many challenges they have taken and how much thoughts went into it.



The bandmates were happy that they had a chance to work with producer Bang Sihyuk, the head of its agency’s parent company Hybe.



“I’ve grown up listening to music he made, and it was an honor to work with him. Besides being the chairman of the company, he is a senior songwriter and I’m grateful that he respected me as a one,” said Woozi.



The 13 members confessed that they set their aim high, hoping to enter Billboard’s main chart.



“We’re putting our neck on the line,” said The8 and Hoshi candidly admitted that he wants the EP to top the chart.



WJSN to meet fans in person





(Credit: NCSoft/Klap)



The bandmates of WJSN will host a fan party in July in Seoul, said NCSoft and its entertainment arm Klap on Friday.



It will be a physical gathering of the performers and 350 of their fans who will be picked through a luck draw. Fans can send in application next week on Universe app, a K-pop fandom application offered by Klap.



The fan meet event is called “Welcome to Usoga,” an acronym of house of WJSN in Korean, and will be held on July 10. All participants will get a range of merchandise including photo cards and poster of the band and the event will be strictly in line with the guidelines for COVID-19 preventive measures.



Recently, the band has been busy with individual and group activities. It launched the second unit WJSN The Black last month while SeolA will appear in a web drama. Yeonjeong participated in original soundtrack for a drama that came out earlier this month and Dayoung shared her cover of Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” on Thursday.



DAY6 subunit comes out with new music in July





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



The first subunit of DAY6, Even of Day, is returning with second EP on July 5, said label JYP Entertainment on Friday.



The trio of Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon is releasing an EP named “Right Through Me.” Young K and Wonpil both co-authored all tracks, as they did for the first EP, “The Book of Us: Gluon - Nothing Can Tear Us Apart” from August last year. The EP consists of seven songs including same-titled main track.



The subunit met its fans in January via an online event named “The Arcane Salon.” The fan meet was originally planned as an offline event slated for December last year but was rescheduled and changed to an online occasion due to the pandemic.



Meanwhile, DAY6 as a five-piece act released its seventh EP “The Book of Us: Negentropy - Chaos Swallowed Up in Love” in April, the fourth and last installment of its “The Book of Us” series. Leader Sungjin started his mandatory military service in March having completed making the album.



Omega X gears up for debut showcase





(Credit: Spire Entertainment)