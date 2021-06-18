 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

‘Hospital Playlist 2’ records highest first episode viewership rating in tvN history

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Jun 18, 2021 - 12:54       Updated : Jun 18, 2021 - 13:31
“Hospital Playlist” (tvN)
“Hospital Playlist” (tvN)
The second season of hit medical drama series “Hospital Playlist” got off to an auspicious start Thursday, recording the highest first-episode viewership rating in tvN history.

Thursday night’s episode recorded an average viewership rating of 10 percent, according to Nielsen ratings, making it the first tvN drama series to chart double-digit ratings on day one, as it reached as high as 12.4 percent at its peak.

The TV drama written by Lee Woo-jung and directed by Shin Won-ho centers on the five doctors from the previous season, depicting their daily lives and hectic hospital routines as well as their friendship.

The bond among the five main characters, Lee Ik-joon (Cho Jung-seok), Ahn Jeong-won (Yoo Yeon-seok), Kim Jun-wan (Jung Kyoung-ho), Yang Seok-hyeong (Kim Dae-myung) and Chae Song-hwa (Jeon Mi-do), seemed to have become stronger in the second season‘s first episode, and stories of patients and their families at the crossroads of life and death touched the hearts of viewers.

Thursday’s episode also explored romantic relationships among the characters, hinting at a season with love in the air -- as well, perhaps, as heartaches. The 12-episode first season aired from March through the end of May last year, a recording peak viewership rating of 14 percent.

A notable feature of the drama is the conclusion of each episode comes with a performance of an all-time favorite Korean pop tune by the five doctors, who have formed a band.

Thursday‘s episode ended with the band performing “Rain and You,” a song originally released in 2006 as part of the soundtrack for the hit film “Radio Star.”

“Hospital Playlist” airs Thursday nights on tvN at 9 p.m, and can be viewed on Netflix from 11 p.m. on the same day.

By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114