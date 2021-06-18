 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Samsung may hold developer conference this year

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 18, 2021 - 10:46       Updated : Jun 18, 2021 - 10:46
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. shows the Samsung Developer Conference 2019 in San Jose, California. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. shows the Samsung Developer Conference 2019 in San Jose, California. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. is considering holding its technology conference this year despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, industry insiders said Friday.

The South Korean tech giant is reviewing a plan to hold the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in October or November as vaccinations pick up pace around the globe.

Samsung, the world's largest memory chip and smartphone vendor, is reportedly looking to hold an in-person conference this year but is also considering online options for the event depending on the COVID-19 situation.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The SDC, which started in 2013, is an annual event that brings thousands of developers, content creators and designers to discuss future technologies and services. Samsung has been also unveiling its upcoming technologies and software visions at the event.

The SDC has been usually held near Silicon Valley, California, where major IT companies are located. The conference focused on mobile technologies in the early days, but in recent years, it also presented new solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).

In the 2019 SDC, some 5,000 people participated in the event and exchanged their ideas on various technologies and services that can improve user experience. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114