National

2 US service members test positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 18, 2021 - 10:35       Updated : Jun 18, 2021 - 10:35
Seen in this file photo is a gate of the U.S. base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
Seen in this file photo is a gate of the U.S. base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
Two American service members stationed in South Korea have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the US military said Friday.

One of them, based at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was found to have contracted COVID-19 on Tuesday after developing symptoms, according to US Forces Korea (USFK).

The other service member at Camp Casey in Dongducheon, 40 km north of the capital, was found to be infected the next day in a virus test required to return to the United States.

They are currently in isolation at a facility designated for coronavirus patients at Camp Humphreys.

"KDCA and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to these individuals and to identify and ensure all known on-post and off-post facilities visited by the individuals are thoroughly cleaned," USFK said in a release.

KDCA stands for the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 903, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from their home country. (Yonhap)
