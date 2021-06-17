 Back To Top
National

FM Chung to visit Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia next week

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 17, 2021 - 15:23       Updated : Jun 17, 2021 - 15:23
This file photo, provided by the foreign ministry on May 25, 2021, shows Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong speaking during a press conference at the ministry in Seoul. (Foreign Ministry)
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will visit Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia next week for talks with his counterparts over public health, economic recovery from COVID-19 and other regional issues, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

It will mark Chung's first trip to Southeast Asia since his inauguration in February. The trip, set to begin Monday, comes amid Seoul's efforts to cement its New Southern Policy aimed at deepening cooperation with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"During his visit to the three major countries in Southeast Asia, Minister Chung plans to have in-depth discussions about ways to strengthen cooperation on public health, antivirus efforts, economic recovery and major pending regional issues," the ministry said in a press release.

During his visit to Vietnam, which will last until Wednesday, Chung plans to attend an in-person high-level session marking the 25th anniversary of the founding of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM).

His talks with Singaporean and Indonesian counterparts are set for Thursday and Friday, respectively. (Yonhap)
