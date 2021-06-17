 Back To Top
National

Air Force unit raided over alleged info leak on sexually abused soldier

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 17, 2021 - 14:56       Updated : Jun 17, 2021 - 14:56
This photo, taken on June 9, 2021, shows the entrance to the Gyeryongdae military headquarters in the central city of Gyeryong. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken on June 9, 2021, shows the entrance to the Gyeryongdae military headquarters in the central city of Gyeryong. (Yonhap)
Military investigators on Thursday raided the offices of an Air Force unit over allegations its members leaked details of a sexual harassment case that led to a noncommissioned officer taking her own life last month, the defense ministry said Thursday.

The raid at the 15th Special Missions Wing in Seongnam, south of Seoul, is part of an ongoing investigation into the death of the master sergeant, surnamed Lee, who allegedly suffered groping and other abuse by her colleague during a car ride back to their unit after a drinking session in March.

She was affiliated with the 20th Fighter Wing in the western city of Seosan when the incident took place but was transferred to the 15th wing in May following her application.

The bereaved family has said that she was treated badly by some members of the new unit. She took her own life just days after the transfer.

The case has sparked intense public outrage following revelations the military failed to properly protect the victim despite her repeated calls for help while instead trying to cover up the case.

The suspect in the latest abuse case, surnamed Jang, was arrested earlier this month, only after the victim took her own life and the case became known to the media. (Yonhap)
LATEST NEWS
