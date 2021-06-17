 Back To Top
National

Korean Navy officer decorated by Chile

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Jun 17, 2021 - 15:32       Updated : Jun 17, 2021 - 15:32
Lt. Col. Lim Ho (right) receives the honor of “Order of Naval Merit” in the “Grade of Knight” from Chilean Ambassador to South Korea Gloria Cid. (Embassy of Chile in Seoul)
The Chilean Embassy in Seoul decorated Lim Ho, a Korean a lieutenant colonel who served as the defense and naval attache of Korea in Chile between 2016 and 2019, on Tuesday.

“It is the third time in history that a Korean defense attache has received this honor in more than 80 years of history of this medal,” the Chilean Embassy in Seoul told The Korea Herald.

Hosting a ceremony, Ambassador Gloria Cid decorated Lt. Col. Lim Ho with the “Order of Naval Merit” in the “Grade of Knight” on behalf of the Chilean Navy.

Lt. Col. Lim’s actions contributed to deepening and increasing the relations of friendship and cooperation between Chile and South Korea in the field of defense, Cid said at the ceremony, recognizing the professionalism, sense of camaraderie and selflessness that Lim showed while serving in Chile.

The ceremony was attended by the Chilean defense and naval attache, naval captain Ivan Stenger, liaison officer of the Korean Defense Intelligence Agency Col. Lee Sung-kyun and Chilean Embassy officials in Seoul.

Sanjay Kumar(sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
