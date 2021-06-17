[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul launches online store for to-go menus



The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul has opened an online store for to-go dishes that can be picked up at the hotel. All orders need to be made at least 24 hours in advance.



The online store’s most popular dish is American-style smoked BBQ that offers beef, pork and side dishes, including roasted potatoes, coleslaw, a brioche bun and mac and cheese. The BBQ menu serves 4 to 6 people and is priced at 220,000 won.



The online store includes a Premium Lunch Box, a Deluxe Lunch Box, Breakfast to-go, salad and sandwiches, cakes and pastries. The online store can be found at https://four-seasons-hotel-seoul.myshopify.com/



For inquries, call Four Seasons Hotel Seoul at (02) 6388-5500







JW Marriott Hotel Seoul’s Tamayura offers Nagoya-style eel set menu during lunchtime



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul’s Japanese fine dining restaurant Tamayura is offering the Hitsumabushi Lunch Set Menu throughout June.



Hitsumabushi is specialty dish from Nagoya featuring grilled eel fillet. The set menu starts with umaki, Japanese-style rolled omelet filled with eel, and deep-fried eel bones covered in Tamayura’s special sauce. The main dish is Nagoya-style hitsumabushi, which consists of ginger rice topped with salt-roasted eel and grilled eel marinated with Japanese-style sweet sauce.

The set menu, priced at 120,000 won, is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For reservations, call (02) 6282-6267.







Park Hyatt Busan offers ‘Summer Afternoon SEA’



The Park Hyatt Busan’s Lounge is presenting “Summer Afternoon SEA” starting on Monday.



The afternoon tea set is served on a three-tier tray offering a variety of desserts and finger foods that are inspired by the sea. The tea set is priced at 80,000 won for two people and served from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. everyday. The tea set comes with a tray resembling Korea’s famous vacation spot, Haeundae Beach. Two glasses of sparkling wine will be served for an additional 20,000 won.



For more information, call the Park Hyatt Busan Hotel at (051) 990-1300.







Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel celebrates World Environment Day



The Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel in Songdo has partnered with social venture Tree Planet to raise awareness of environmental protection.



The “Green Project” will see the hotel plant one tree per companion tree purchased by guests at a restoration forest in Gangwon Province. Each tree planted in the forest will be imprinted with the owner’s name.



All hotel guests can participate in the project and receive an 8 percent discount when making a purchase through the hotel’s website.



In addition, a 30 percent discount will be offered to guests who bring a tumbler or a reusable cup to ConneXions, the hotel’s cafe located in the first floor lobby. The project is scheduled to run throughout the year.



For more information, call Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel at (032) 835-1000







Fairmont Ambassador Seoul offers special afternoon tea set



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul is promoting “Honey High Tea Set,” a honey-themed afternoon tea set, until July 31 at the hotel’s first-floor Atrium Lounge.



Guests can enjoy a variety of items, including desserts and beverages made with sustainably produced Korean honey. A selection of savory dishes such as prosciutto with onion jam and mozzarella, brioche with caviar and smoked salmon and coronation chicken are also available.



The set comes with a drink of choice -- coffee, tea or seasonal beverages.



The honey-themed afternoon tea set is priced at 55,000 won per person, with a two-person minimum order.



For inquiries, call Fairmont Ambassador Seoul’s Atrium Lounge at (02) 3395-6000.

