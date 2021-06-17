 Back To Top
National

Army soldier, Air Force officer test positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 17, 2021 - 10:44       Updated : Jun 17, 2021 - 10:47
This file photo, taken on May 23, 2021, shows a service member at Seoul Station. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken on May 23, 2021, shows a service member at Seoul Station. (Yonhap)
An Army soldier and an Air Force officer have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Thursday.

The soldier, based in the northeastern border county of Hwacheon, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 while away from his base on vacation, and the Air Force officer in Osan, 55 kilometers south of Seoul, was found to be infected after coming into contact with a civilian virus patient, according to the ministry.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 1,004.

Nationwide, South Korea added 540 more virus cases Thursday, bringing the total caseload to 149,731. (Yonhap)
