[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Whispering Corridors 6: The Humming

(Korea)

Opened June 17

Horror

Directed by Lee Mi-young



Eun-hee (Kim Seo-hyung) is posted as a vice principal at a girls high school where she was once a student. After starting work at the school, she begins having hallucinations. One day, Eun-hee unexpectedly meets student Ha-yeong (Kim Hyun-soo) in a hidden washroom at the school that is now used as a storage space, and they hear a mysterious humming sound.







A Quiet Place Part II

(US)

Opened June 16

Thriller

Directed by John Krasinski



The world is being destroyed by unknown creatures. After the deadly event at home, the Abbott family faces the terrors of the outside world. Mother Evelyn (Emily Blunt) is now forced to venture into the unknown with her kids. The world seems silent but they soon realize there are threats everywhere.







The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

(US)

Opened June 3

Horror

Directed by Michael Chaves



In 1981, 8-year-old boy David Glatzel (Julian Hilliard), possessed by a demon, stabs his father’s leg. Demonologists Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) try to help the boy, but it is not easy. During an exorcism, Arne Johnson (Ruairi O’Connor), boyfriend of David’s sister, invites the demon to enter his body instead of David’s.







Cruella

(US)

Opened May 26

Drama, Comedy

Directed by Craig Gillespie



Estella Miller (Emma Stone) is a rebellious child with a talent for fashion. After Estella causes some trouble in school, Estella’s mom Catherine (Emily Beecham) decides to move to London. On the way, she stops at a party hosted by Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson) to ask for financial assistance. At the party, Estella witnesses her mother being pushed off a cliff to her death by Dalmatians.

