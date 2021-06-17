 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

LG Energy completes battery supply to world's largest ESS project

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 17, 2021 - 09:47       Updated : Jun 17, 2021 - 09:47
This photo provided by South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. on June 17, 2021, shows US power generation firm Vistra Energy's 1.2 gigawatt-hour (GWh) energy storage system in California, which was connected to a nearby combined cycle gas turbine power plant. (LG Energy Solution Ltd.)
This photo provided by South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. on June 17, 2021, shows US power generation firm Vistra Energy's 1.2 gigawatt-hour (GWh) energy storage system in California, which was connected to a nearby combined cycle gas turbine power plant. (LG Energy Solution Ltd.)
South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. said Thursday it has completed the supply of its battery system to the world's largest energy storage system (ESS) that has come online in the United States.

LG Energy, a battery unit under LG Chem Ltd., said its lithium-ion batteries are now running on US power generation firm Vistra Energy's 1.2 gigawatt-hour (GWh) ESS facility in California.

In December, Vistra connected the ESS facility to its 1,020-MW combined cycle gas turbine power plant site in Monterey County, California.

The battery storage system is used to absorb excess power generated by renewable resources, mainly solar, and to put it onto the grid in peak times.

LG Energy said the world's largest ESS project used over 4,500 stacked battery racks, each containing 22 individual battery modules, which were pre-assembled at its factory prior to shipment to reduce construction time and associated installation costs.

The Korean company said it expects to win additional ESS contracts in the world's biggest market as demand is expected to further grow under the Joe Biden administration's eco-friendly policies. (Yonhap)

  



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114