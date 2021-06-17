LG Energy completes battery supply to world's largest ESS project

This photo provided by South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. on June 17, 2021, shows US power generation firm Vistra Energy's 1.2 gigawatt-hour (GWh) energy storage system in California, which was connected to a nearby combined cycle gas turbine power plant. (LG Energy Solution Ltd.)

South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. said Thursday it has completed the supply of its battery system to the world's largest energy storage system (ESS) that has come online in the United States.



LG Energy, a battery unit under LG Chem Ltd., said its lithium-ion batteries are now running on US power generation firm Vistra Energy's 1.2 gigawatt-hour (GWh) ESS facility in California.



In December, Vistra connected the ESS facility to its 1,020-MW combined cycle gas turbine power plant site in Monterey County, California.



The battery storage system is used to absorb excess power generated by renewable resources, mainly solar, and to put it onto the grid in peak times.



LG Energy said the world's largest ESS project used over 4,500 stacked battery racks, each containing 22 individual battery modules, which were pre-assembled at its factory prior to shipment to reduce construction time and associated installation costs.



The Korean company said it expects to win additional ESS contracts in the world's biggest market as demand is expected to further grow under the Joe Biden administration's eco-friendly policies. (Yonhap)











