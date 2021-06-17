Moon attends Spain's business forum with King Felipe VI

South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech during the inaugural dinner of Spain's annual economic forum in Barcelona on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

BARCELONA -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended a major annual economic forum of Spain with King Felipe VI on Wednesday.



Addressing the inaugural dinner of the three-day event in Barcelona, Moon proposed that the two countries spearhead preparations for the post-coronavirus era via a win-win approach.



"The two countries have complementary industrial structures," he said. "Synergy through cooperation would be great."



He pointed out that Spain is a global leader in the environment-friendly energy sector and South Korea has advanced technologies in semiconductors and ICT, a core element in the digital economy.



South Korea is a front-runner in such fields as future cars, batteries and the hydrogen economy.



"I am sure that the two sides can lead the post-coronavirus era together if they share experience and know-how related to the fields they have respective strength," he added.



Moon expressed hope that South Korean and Spanish businesspeople will join hands for joint projects around the world not just in the digital and green sectors but also in various fields, including construction, infrastructure and tourism.



"Spain and South Korea alike are bridge countries that connect continents and oceans and do not fear a new challenge," he said.



Moon said he is glad to be visiting Barcelona, which is much similar to his hometown Busan, the largest port city of South Korea.



Moon arrived in Madrid on Tuesday for a state visit and attended an official welcoming ceremony and state dinner hosted by the king. The two flew to Barcelona earlier Wednesday. (Yonhap)