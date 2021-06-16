 Back To Top
[Graphic News] Samsung ranks 2nd in Q1 chip sales: report

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jun 17, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : Jun 17, 2021 - 10:00




Samsung Electronics was the world’s second-largest semiconductor vendor in the first quarter of the year, a report showed, after posting double-digit year-on-year sales growth.

The South Korean tech juggernaut logged $17.07 billion in chip sales in the January-March period, up 15 percent from a year earlier, according to the latest McClean Report released by market researcher IC Insights.

Samsung, the world’s largest memory chip supplier, racked up $16.15 billion in integrated circuit sales, while $920 million came from optoelectronic, sensor and discrete sales.

Intel was the top semiconductor seller in the first quarter followed by TSMC and South Korea’s SK hynix. (Yonhap)





