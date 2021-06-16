Largest art museum of the Nordic region opens in 2022

Norway’s National Museum of Art, Architecture and Design (The National Museum)
Norway’s largest art museum in the Nordic region is set to open in Oslo in 2022, the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Seoul told The Korea Herald on Tuesday.
The museum will have a collection of 400,000 works ranging from antiquities to the present day, including paintings, sculptures, drawings, textiles, furniture and architectural models.
Designed collectively by German architects Kleihues and Schuwerk, and built by Norway’s government building commissioner Statsbygg, the museum reflects the perspective of housing artworks for centuries.
According to Norway’s National Museum of Art, Architecture and Design, the museum is built with clean and robust materials that will age with dignity, like oak, bronze and marble.
The entire facade of the museum is covered with Norwegian slate. As a Future Built pilot project, the new museum is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent compared to current building standards.
