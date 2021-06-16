Korea may reassess AstraZeneca shot’s age cutoff after second rare blood clot case

A man in his early 30s came down with a rare blood clot after his first dose of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Wednesday.
The man first sought help at a hospital after suffering from a severe headache and nausea on June 5, nine days after he received the shot on May 27. Three days later, on June 8, he was hospitalized with “decreased level of consciousness,” the agency’s senior official told reporters in a closed-door briefing.
Imaging tests found he had bleeding and blood clots in his brain. He was positive in a PF4 antibody test that is used to diagnose the rare blood clot called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or TTS. TTS is known to affect a small number of people who receive two adenovirus-based COVID-19 vaccines, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson’s.
The agency said the man was in a serious condition at the hospital’s intensive care unit.
The man, who was not yet eligible for vaccination by age or occupation, got his shot through the leftover vaccine appointment system, the agency said.
This is the second case of a rare blood clot in an AstraZeneca shot recipient in Korea. The first case, announced on May 31, also involved a man in his early 30s who developed blood clots in his brain about 12 days after he received his first dose of the vaccine.
In response to a media inquiry asking if the benefits of AstraZeneca vaccinations still outweighed the risks in people in their 30s, the agency said “a review may be in order.” Currently, the age cutfoff for AstraZeneca vaccinations is 30 in Korea.
As of Sunday, Korea has delivered about 570,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to people in their 30s. Since this particular blood clot syndrome has been reported at a rate of 1 to 2 cases per 100,000 doses administered in Europe, the incidence rate here “does not appear to be high,” the agency said.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)