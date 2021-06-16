Local governments offer incentives for vaccinations

An official issues a vaccine certificate in the southwestern city of Gwangju on June 2, 2021, in this photo provided by the city's Buk Ward Office. (Yonhap)

From free tickets to discounted travel, and to advantages in hiring, local governments are offering various incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.



As of Tuesday, 25.7 percent of South Koreans have received their first dose of a vaccine and 6.8 percent have been fully vaccinated, health authorities said.



Aiming to achieve herd immunity by November, the government is striving to speed up inoculations with incentives for vaccinated people, such as lifting mask requirements and easing restrictions on gatherings and overseas travels.



Local governments and businesses across the country are joining the campaign with their own rewards.



The southwestern county of Jinan announced Wednesday it will offer an 80 percent discount on tickets for its public sports center and a 50 percent cut on driving range rates to people who get their first jab. Vaccinated elderly people will be allowed to enter senior citizens centers again.



In Suwon, 46 kilometers south of Seoul, restaurants, public baths, beauty parlors and other hospitality businesses will offer discounts to immunized people aged 60 and older in July and August.



"We hope the COVID-19 pandemic will end as soon as possible so that the economy can be revived and small businesses can survive. We hope many citizens will get vaccinated and return to their normal lives," said Heo Na-young, who heads a business association in the city.



The southwestern province of North Jeolla has launched a two-for-one sale for tour passes, which enable its holders to use public transportation and tourist facilities in the province.



Some museums in the province, including the Jewelry Museum in Iksan and the Buan Celadon Museum in Buan, are offering free admission or up to 50 percent discounts.



Starting in July, the southwestern city of Gunsan will give additional points to vaccinated applicants for fixed-term public jobs and a small business support program. The city will also discounts or waive tuition fees for its lifelong learning centers.



The southwestern coastal country of Haenam is offering a 50,000 won ($44.76) discount for its two-day travel package that costs up to 200,000 won.



The eastern province of Gangwon is offering free or discounted admissions to music concerts, camping sites and beaches.



The central city of Daejeon is giving 20 percent discounts on admission fees to the O-World amusement park and pro football matches. (Yonhap)

