Shinsegae-Naver consortium likely winner of eBay Korea bid

A consortium of South Korean retail giant Shinsegae Group and internet behemoth Naver is expected to win a bid to take over eBay Korea, retail industry sources said on Wednesday.
If materialized, the deal would set off a major shake-up in the country’s e-commerce retail segment.
The US-based global e-commerce platform has chosen E-mart, Shinsegae Group’s retail affiliate, as the preferred bidder for its sale of the Korean unit, in a board meeting the day before, local media reported, quoting unnamed sources. For E-mart’s bid, Shinsegae group formed a consortium with Naver, which runs the country’s largest search portal.
While there has been no official announcement yet as of Wednesday afternoon, local media outlets reported that E-mart and Naver had offered to pay around 4 trillion won ($3.58 billion) for the eBay Korea auction. Its rival bidder, Lotte Shopping, is said to have put down about 3.5 trillion won. Both offers fall short of the 5 trillion won that eBay had hoped to fetch from the sale.
The reports said that Naver would take 20 percent of eBay Korea’s shares, paying for about 800 billion won to 1 trillion won.
Although Shinsegae Group already has a strong portfolio of brick-and-mortar retail businesses encompassing department stores and supermarket chains, it has struggled to increase its presence online. Shinsegae’s online retail channel SSG.com was launched in December 2018.
With the acquisition, Shinsegae would rise to the No. 1 position in terms of market share, when combining its online transaction volumes with eBay and Naver.
EBay Korea operates some of the country’s major online shopping platforms, such as Gmarket, Auction and G9, accounting for nearly 12 percent of market share by transaction volume.
This placed eBay Korea as the third largest e-commerce retail platform last year, after Naver and Coupang which took about 18 percent and 13 percent of market share, respectively, according to Statistics Korea.
Shinsegae’s SSG.com recorded 3 percent, falling behind longtime rival Lotte Shopping, which has Lotte On as its online shopping arm. Lotte On’s transaction volume accounted for 5 percent in the market last year.
In 2020, eBay Korea recorded a revenue of 1.3 trillion won and an operating profit of 85 billion won.
After the winner of the bid signs with eBay, they are likely to face a corporate merger evaluation from the Fair Trade Commission here, which will review if the merger violates any monopoly regulations.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)