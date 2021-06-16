 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Korea Investment to fully compensate problematic funds losses

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jun 16, 2021 - 14:33       Updated : Jun 16, 2021 - 17:29
Jung Il-mun, CEO of Korea Investment & Securities, speaks at an online press conference on Wednesday. (Screen capture)
Jung Il-mun, CEO of Korea Investment & Securities, speaks at an online press conference on Wednesday. (Screen capture)
Korea Investment & Securities on Wednesday pledged to fully compensate the losses from problematic funds sold via the brokerage firm.

“The decision came to protect financial consumers and restore our customers’ trust,” Jung Il-mun, chief executive officer of KIS told reporters during an online press briefing. “Both retail investors and institutional investors will be compensated for their losses.”

The company sold 10 troubled funds, including Lime Fund, Discovery Fund, Gen2 Partners Fund, Popfunding Fund and Fidelis Trade Finance Fund. The total value of the funds sold by KIS amounts to 158.4 billion won ($141.70 million).

While KIS previously completed compensating parts of the losses to their customers, the remaining compensation is roughly estimated to be around 80.5 billion won. The compensation will be completed by July, the CEO said.

The company also vowed to beef up its internal control to restore customer trust.

The announcement came amid rumors of the company facing punitive measures by authorities.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114