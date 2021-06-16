 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1m units on 1st day: agency

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 16, 2021 - 12:01       Updated : Jun 16, 2021 - 12:01
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS. (Big Hit Music)
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS. (Big Hit Music)
A Japanese-language compilation album of BTS songs has shipped 1.1 million units on its first day, the band's agency said Wednesday.

Shipments of "BTS, The Best," the seven-piece band's new album, surpassed 1.1 million units on its first day of release in the Asian country, according to Big Hit Music.

The 23-track album includes Japanese-language songs such as "Film Out," "Your Eyes Tell" and "Crystal Snow." It also includes Japanese versions of the band's Korean songs, like "Fake Love," "Idol" and "On."

BTS has built a strong fan base in Japan. "Film Out," the seven-piece act's Japanese single released on April 2, topped a signature digital single chart in the country upon release and earned more than 10 million streams in its first week.

The song also made a splash in the United States, debuting at No. 81 on the Billboard's main singles chart to become the group's first Japanese song to land on the Hot 100.

BTS is set to release a physical album of its latest Billboard-topping hit "Butter" next month. The upcoming album will include the summer number as well as a new track, according to Big Hit. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114